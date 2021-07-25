KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,719.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00114394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00133004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,845.18 or 0.99472040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.92 or 0.00811976 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,983 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.