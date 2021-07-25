KickToken [new] (KICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.49 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $16.49 million and $1.14 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.00817555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,712,671 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars.

