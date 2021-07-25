Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$16.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

