Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 88,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

