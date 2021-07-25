Kin Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Kin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $77.61 million and $356,617.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00133307 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.23 or 1.00404706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.