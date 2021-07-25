Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 329.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057,186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $44,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

