King DAG Price Down 0.1% This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. King DAG has a total market cap of $16.14 million and $8,957.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

