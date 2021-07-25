Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.17 ($102.55).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €89.96 ($105.84) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.21.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.