Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Raised by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises approximately 3.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kirby worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 281,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,526. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.14. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

