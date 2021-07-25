KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

