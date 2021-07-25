KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 4.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

