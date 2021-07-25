KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $320.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

