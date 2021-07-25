KLAYswap Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.18 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.29 or 0.00044424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $119.06 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00120009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.33 or 1.00045122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.00861761 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

