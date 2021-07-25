Kleros Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $83.21 million and $2.07 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00251362 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

