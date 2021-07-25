Kleros Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $83.21 million and $2.07 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003942 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008144 BTC.
- Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.
- Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00251362 BTC.
- MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Kleros Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “
