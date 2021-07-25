Klimatas Trading 73.2% Higher Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $12,109.47 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 73.2% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

