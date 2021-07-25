Knekted (KNT) Hits Market Cap of $123,581.84

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 90.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Knekted has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $123,581.84 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.70 or 0.00825867 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Knekted Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

