Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,202 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Knoll worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Knoll by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $8,737,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

