Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $82.43 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00286486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00123178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00151425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006851 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,905,958 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.