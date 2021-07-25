Konomi Network Reaches Market Cap of $9.43 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 95.5% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00794876 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

