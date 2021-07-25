Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Koppers worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $639.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

