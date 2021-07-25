Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $89.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,756.32. 1,318,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,512.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,776.17. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.