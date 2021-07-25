Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,190 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

