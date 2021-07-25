Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 19,182 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 336.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.20. 31,960,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,034,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $368.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

