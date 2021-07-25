Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,855 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.23. 169,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,421. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $133.43 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

