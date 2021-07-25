Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $441.76. 4,094,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.55 and a 52 week high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.