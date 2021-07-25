Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,386,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,267,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.46. 2,982,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

