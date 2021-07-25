Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. 1,225,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $103.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

