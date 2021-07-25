Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 785 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $18.61 on Friday, reaching $3,656.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,425.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

