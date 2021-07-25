Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 0.7% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 16,848,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

