Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Korea Electric Power worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

KEP opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

