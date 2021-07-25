KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPTSF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.