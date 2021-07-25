KuCoin Token (KCS) One Day Volume Tops $15.17 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $751.99 million and $15.17 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $9.39 or 0.00027383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00819916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

