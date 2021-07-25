Kusama Trading Up 2.7% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $133.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $186.97 or 0.00523113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00123846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00139469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.05 or 0.99873077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00854000 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

