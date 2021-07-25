Kuverit Market Cap Achieves $331,332.76 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $331,332.76 and approximately $182.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00821593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

