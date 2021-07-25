LABS Group (LABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $438,674.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,407.13 or 1.00107782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00865535 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.