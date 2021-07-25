Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

