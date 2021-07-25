Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises about 10.8% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned 0.59% of Lamb Weston worth $66,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE LW traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 955,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.99. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

