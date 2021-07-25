Lambda Achieves Market Cap of $15.08 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.03 or 0.00821689 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,362,044 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

