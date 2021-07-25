Lamden (TAU) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $76,498.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

