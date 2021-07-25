Landbox Price Down 3.6% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $573,333.87 and approximately $170,213.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

