Landbox Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $584,045.30 and approximately $129,772.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.93 or 0.99727820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00873608 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

