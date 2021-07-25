LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.21 ($80.25).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €59.80 ($70.35) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

