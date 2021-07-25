Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.37% of Lawson Products worth $25,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $53.17 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $482.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.