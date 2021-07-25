Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Lazydays worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $239.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $115,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,085 shares of company stock worth $1,603,885 in the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

