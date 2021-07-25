LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Hits $13.55 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and $114,319.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00118996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,212.86 or 1.00292664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00874442 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

