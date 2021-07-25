Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $284,582.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,305.19 or 0.99703193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00861794 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

