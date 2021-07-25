LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €133.15 ($156.65) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €123.66. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.