Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $320.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.84. Lennox International has a one year low of $259.62 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

