Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.63 ($8.98).

LEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

LEO opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Friday. Leoni has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.10.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

