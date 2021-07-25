Lethean Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $784,352.60 and approximately $851.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.26 or 0.06270740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00365068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.01295363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00617209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00368452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00282393 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

